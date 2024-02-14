IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs England.

India will face off against England in the third Test of the England tour of India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, starting on February 15. The series is evenly poised between the two teams, with India managing to secure a victory in the last game and equalize the series 1-1. As a result, India enters this game as the favorites.

In the second match of the series, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Jaiswal delivered a sensational performance in the first innings, standing as the lone batter from his side and scoring his first double-century. His remarkable innings propelled the team to a total of 396 runs. The English openers provided a brilliant start, displaying an attacking approach. Zak Crawley played a fantastic knock, but unfortunately, he did not receive much support from the other end, resulting in England being bowled out for 253, with a deficit of 143 runs.

India began their third innings aggressively but lost both their openers cheaply. However, it was Shubhman Gill, batting at number three, who shone brightly this time. He smashed a century after a long wait, helping the team reach a total of 255 runs and setting England a target of 399 runs. Crawley once again displayed brilliance from the start and posed a threat to the Indian team. Although other batters got off to good starts, none of them were able to convert them into substantial scores. This failure ultimately cost England the match, as they were bowled out for 292 runs, resulting in a 106-run loss.

Match Details

India vs England, 3rd Test

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Time: 9:30 AM IST, Thursday - February 15

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Zak Crawley, Rohit Sharma (c), Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Shubman Gill

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Jonny Bairstow, Dhruv Jurel, Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (VC) Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah, James Anderson

