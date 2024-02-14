Meet Paramjit Singh, man who got CSK Skipper Dhoni his first bat sponsorship, he lives in...

Chennai Super Kings' skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has a journey that resonates deeply with cricket enthusiasts, showcasing resilience, determination, and the power of unwavering friendships. From humble beginnings in Ranchi, he climbed the ladder of success to lead the Indian cricket team, inspiring millions along the way.

Recently, Dhoni's gesture during a training session for IPL 2024 caught the attention of fans worldwide. Sporting a new sticker on his bat bearing the name 'Prime Sports', Dhoni paid homage to his childhood friend, Paramjit Singh, the owner of Prime Sports. This heartwarming tribute was a nod to their shared history, as Prime Sports traces its roots back 20 years when it began as a small store in Ranchi.

Paramjit Singh, affectionately known as Chhotu Bhaiya to Dhoni, played a pivotal role in the cricketer's journey. As depicted in the movie "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," Singh, a former cricketer himself, ran a sports supply store in Ranchi. Recognizing Dhoni's talent early on, Singh facilitated the budding cricketer's first sports sponsorship, even before he made his mark in the Ranji Trophy.

Singh's unwavering support and friendship were crucial to Dhoni's success. He went the extra mile, traveling to Jalandhar for six months to secure a bat sponsorship for his friend, who was rapidly rising in the cricketing world. Despite Dhoni's meteoric rise to fame, Singh remained grounded, choosing to watch the matches from his small store in Ranchi rather than the stadium.

Today, Paramjit Singh continues to reside in Ranchi, managing his sports supply store, which serves as a testament to his enduring friendship with Dhoni. Adorning the walls of his store is a bat signed not just by Dhoni but by the entire Team India, symbolising the deep-rooted bond between friends who journeyed from humble beginnings to the pinnacles of success together.