'He is something else': Twitter erupts in praise as Suryakumar Yadav leads MI to momentous victory

Surayakumar Yadav leads MI to a momentous victory against RBC with 83 run on 35 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav| Photo: PTI

After a splendid performance, Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians departs with 83(35). Viyajkumar Vyshak gets the wicket for Surya Kumar. Surya Kumar Yadav led MI to a momentous victory with his outstanding performance. MI is also the first team to chase 200 runs target back to back in three matches.

Fans were delighted by his performance and flooded Twitter with praises for the right-handed batsman.  Here are some of Tweets shared by netizens:

