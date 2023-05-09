'He is something else': Twitter erupts in praise as Suryakumar Yadav leads MI to momentous victory

Suryakumar Yadav| Photo: PTI

After a splendid performance, Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians departs with 83(35). Viyajkumar Vyshak gets the wicket for Surya Kumar. Surya Kumar Yadav led MI to a momentous victory with his outstanding performance. MI is also the first team to chase 200 runs target back to back in three matches.

Fans were delighted by his performance and flooded Twitter with praises for the right-handed batsman. Here are some of Tweets shared by netizens:

Suryakumar Yadav is a box office! pic.twitter.com/1ejubbdGXQ May 9, 2023

Virat Kohli's RCB tried to Mess with SuryaKumar Yadav!!



But SuryaKumar yadav is Something Else!! pic.twitter.com/PgbAaBdUiy — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 9, 2023

Man He is Something else!!



Great SURYAKUMAR YADAV!! pic.twitter.com/z79SvF3Me0 — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 9, 2023

SURYAKUMAR YADAV THE BEAST.



83 in just 35 balls with 7 fours and 6 sixes. A freakish knock at the Wankhede, Sky at his very best. He unleashed himself tonight against RCB, take a bow Surya! pic.twitter.com/Zsi5w1ECbX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2023

Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023

Read: IPL 2023: After Virat Kohli gets out, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq stir social media with cryptic posts