IPL 2023: After Virat Kohli gets out, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq stir social media with cryptic posts

Both Naveen and Gambhir uploaded cryptic Instagram stories moments after Virat Kohli got out for cheap against MI at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and player Naveen-ul-Haq are seemingly not ready to let the on-field spat with Virat Kohli die down. Days after the heated exchanges with Kohli, a storm was sparked on Twitter by posts from Naveen and Gambhir during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in Mumbai. 

Both Naveen and Gambhir uploaded Instagram stories moments after Virat Kohli got out for cheap against MI at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. For cricket fans on social media both posts were indicating the same thing in a cryptic yet direct manner.

Naveen-ul-Haq posted a highly cryptic ‘Sweet Mangoes’ post where he put up a pic watching the MI vs RCB match from his hotel room while relishing the summer fruit, seen laid out on a plate on his bed. On the other hand, Gambhir’s post was full of praise for MI’s Aussie pacer Jason Behrendorff who dismissed Kohli as well as RCB batters Glenn Maxwell and  Anuj Rawat in a fine bowling performance.

 

 

The posts went viral with both Gambhir and Naveen trending on Instagram as well as Twitter. It seems that tensions between Kohli and some LSG players are still rife after the most sensational IPL controversy of the 2023 season. While fans would love to see RCB take on LSG this season, it can only happen in the advanced stage of the tournament as the two teams have already played their two league matches. 

