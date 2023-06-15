'He caught my hand forcefully...': Naveen-ul-Haq ends silence on ugly spat with RCB star Virat Kohli

File Photo

Afghanistan's fast bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, has recently shed light on his on-field altercation with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to Naveen, it was Kohli who initiated the "fight" and forcefully grabbed his hands after the match.

The incident occurred during a match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where a heated exchange between the players and support staff led to a football-style clash. The key players involved in the altercation were RCB's stand-in captain, Virat Kohli, LSG's mentor, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

As a seasoned T20 cricketer, Naveen has participated in various franchise tournaments worldwide. He has attributed the altercation to Kohli's actions, which triggered the fight.

“He shouldn’t have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn’t started the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight,” he told BBC Pashto in an interview.

All three individuals were penalized for violating the IPL's code of conduct. Kohli and Gambhir were subjected to a complete forfeiture of their match fees, while Naveen was fined half of his.

“When you will look at the fines, you will understand, who started the fight,” he said.

“I just want to say one thing I generally don’t sledge anyone, and even if I do it I would say it to the batters only when I am bowling because I am a bowler. In that match, I didn’t utter a single word. I didn’t sledged anyone.

“Players, who were there they know how I dealt with the situation. I never lost my temper, when I was batting or after the match. What I did after the match is can be seen by everyone. I was just shaking hands and then he (Kohli) caught my hand forcefully and I am also human being and I reacted,” he said.

Following the incident, Naveen was subjected to vitriolic trolling, which prompted him to restrict comments on his Instagram handle. Additionally, he was frequently whistled at by fans every time he ran in to bowl. However, he maintains that he was not bothered by the negative attention.

“It didn’t affected me at all. I know how to shut crtics mouth. I don’t have to gave it back to the 80,000 people, I was just focusing on my cricket, I had trust in my abilities and wanted my performance to do the talking,” he said.

“Social media was on fire but I told myself that if I have reached at this level with my cricket than I can continue playing the game after the incident as well,” said Naveen.

