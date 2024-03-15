Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil power RCB to WPL 2024 final with dominant win over Mumbai Indians Women

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

'Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket run by PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

8 big-budget Bollywood films that got shelved

8 amazing pictures of stars captured by NASA 

10 vegetarian foods for your weight loss diet 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

Hardik recently made his comeback to the sport after recovering from a lengthy ankle injury.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

article-main
Hardik Pandya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian seam bowler Praveen Kumar has strongly criticized Hardik Pandya for choosing to skip domestic cricket. Hardik recently made his comeback to the sport after recovering from a lengthy ankle injury. He participated in the DY Patil tournament, marking his first game in over three months. 

However, he was granted an exception from the BCCI's directive, which emphasizes the importance of prioritizing Ranji and other domestic cricket formats over the IPL. 

Kumar's disapproval of Pandya's decision reflects a concern for the development and growth of Indian cricket at the grassroots level. It is imperative for players to honor the traditions and values of domestic cricket in order to strengthen the foundation of the sport in the country.

The reason Hardik Pandya did not receive the same treatment as Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer was due to the physical demands of playing all three formats of the game. Despite these limitations, Hardik reportedly assured the board that he would be available to play either the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy if there was a window outside of his commitments to the Indian team.

However, Kumar, who had previously criticized Hardik for this arrangement, believes that Pandya should not be granted such privileges. He has questioned the board's decision to provide special treatment to Hardik, using some harsh language to express his disapproval.

"Hardik Pandya kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai? (Has Hardik Pandya descended from the moon? He has to play too. Why are there different rules for him? The BCCI should threaten him. Why would you play just the domestic T20 tournament (DY Patil)? Play all three formats. Or have you played 60-70 Test matches that you will just play T20. The country needs you," Kumar said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

Kumar, a member of India's 2011 World Cup team, recently discussed Hardik's absence from India's Test squad. Hardik last played in a Test match for India in 2018 against England in Southampton, marking his 11th Test appearance. Due to a major back surgery and a history of managing his injury-prone body, it is highly likely that Hardik has played his final Test match. In a sense, Hardik has unofficially retired from Test cricket.

Also read| ICC makes stop-clock rule permanent in white-ball cricket - All you need to know

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet actress, who made acting debut at 6, quit studies at 17, is now worth over Rs 500 crore, has won most...

AI will be smarter than any single human by next year: Musk

Viral video: Woman makes blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani, internet is not happy

DNA TV Show: What are the benefits and disadvantages of 'One Nation, One Election'?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement