'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

Hardik recently made his comeback to the sport after recovering from a lengthy ankle injury.

Former Indian seam bowler Praveen Kumar has strongly criticized Hardik Pandya for choosing to skip domestic cricket. Hardik recently made his comeback to the sport after recovering from a lengthy ankle injury. He participated in the DY Patil tournament, marking his first game in over three months.

However, he was granted an exception from the BCCI's directive, which emphasizes the importance of prioritizing Ranji and other domestic cricket formats over the IPL.

Kumar's disapproval of Pandya's decision reflects a concern for the development and growth of Indian cricket at the grassroots level. It is imperative for players to honor the traditions and values of domestic cricket in order to strengthen the foundation of the sport in the country.

The reason Hardik Pandya did not receive the same treatment as Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer was due to the physical demands of playing all three formats of the game. Despite these limitations, Hardik reportedly assured the board that he would be available to play either the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy if there was a window outside of his commitments to the Indian team.

However, Kumar, who had previously criticized Hardik for this arrangement, believes that Pandya should not be granted such privileges. He has questioned the board's decision to provide special treatment to Hardik, using some harsh language to express his disapproval.

"Hardik Pandya kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai? (Has Hardik Pandya descended from the moon? He has to play too. Why are there different rules for him? The BCCI should threaten him. Why would you play just the domestic T20 tournament (DY Patil)? Play all three formats. Or have you played 60-70 Test matches that you will just play T20. The country needs you," Kumar said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

Kumar, a member of India's 2011 World Cup team, recently discussed Hardik's absence from India's Test squad. Hardik last played in a Test match for India in 2018 against England in Southampton, marking his 11th Test appearance. Due to a major back surgery and a history of managing his injury-prone body, it is highly likely that Hardik has played his final Test match. In a sense, Hardik has unofficially retired from Test cricket.

