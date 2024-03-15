Twitter
Cricket

ICC makes stop-clock rule permanent in white-ball cricket - All you need to know

The stop-clock initiative was initially introduced on a trial basis in men’s limited-overs international matches in December 2023.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

During its annual Board meeting in Dubai on Friday, the International Cricket Council announced the mandatory use of stop-clocks in between overs for limited-overs international matches, beginning with the T20 World Cup 2024.

In addition to this decision, the Board also approved the playing conditions for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and outlined the qualification process for the 2026 edition.

The stop-clock initiative was initially introduced on a trial basis in men’s limited-overs international matches in December 2023. The trial period was set to conclude in April 2024, but the early results have shown significant improvements in the timely completion of matches.

According to the stop clock rule that was trialed in men's white-ball cricket, the fielding side must begin a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

An electronic clock will be displayed on the ground, counting down from 60 to zero. The responsibility falls on the third umpire to determine when the clock should start.

If the fielding side fails to be prepared to bowl the first ball of their next over within the designated 60 seconds after the previous over ends, they will receive two warnings. Further violations will result in a five-run penalty per incident.

There are some exceptions to this rule, and the clock can be canceled in certain situations if it has already started. These exceptions include:

When a new batter comes to the wicket between overs

An official drinks interval has been called

The umpires have approved the onfield treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder

The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side

However, discussions about the Champions Trophy were noticeably missing from the agenda. With Pakistan being designated as the host nation, there is speculation surrounding India's potential refusal to tour the country, similar to last year's Asia Cup format change.

Also read| Another major setback for Delhi Capitals as Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

