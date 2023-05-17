'Had given up hope of playing cricket': LSG star pacer Mohsin Khan details harrowing injury tale

Image Source: Instagram

Injuries are an inevitable part of any sport, but sometimes they can be career-threatening. Jofra Archer, for example, hasn't been the same bowler since suffering an elbow injury in 2021. Unfortunately, he's not alone. Many players are struggling with persistent injuries, including Mohsin Khan, a young bowler from Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mohsin suffered a similar injury on his left shoulder, which kept him out of cricket for a year. He missed a significant portion of the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league as well. However, he has made a successful comeback and was the star for the Super Giants on Tuesday, May 16, when he defended 11 runs off the final over against the Mumbai Indians.

Mohsin's journey back to the pitch has been anything but easy. At the post-match press conference, he opened up about his injury and expressed his hope that no one else would have to go through what he did. Mohsin admitted that he still gets scared when he remembers the doctor's words that if he had waited too long to get the injury operated on, he might have had to get his arm amputated.

Mohsin's injury was a bizarre medical condition that blocked his artery, preventing him from straightening or lifting his arm. Despite the challenges, Mohsin expressed his gratitude to his family, the UP Cricket Association, and his IPL franchise for their unwavering support.

"The first thing I would like to say is, I wish this injury shouldn't happen to any cricketer because this was a really bizarre medical condition. My artery was blocked, there were blockages on my arm nerves, etc. In this, I would really like to thank my association (UPCA), Rajiv Shukla Sir, Sajeev Goenka Sir, Gautam Gambhir and most importantly family as they let me feel like nothing has happened to me.

"So before and after the surgery, it was a really tough time for me and everyone supported me and motivated me. I had given all hopes of a comeback to cricket as I couldn't even lift my hand, I couldn't get it straight, here I would like to thank my physio as well.

Mohsin had a tough time during his game against Gujarat Titans last week. He struggled to find his rhythm and ended up conceding a lot of runs. It's possible that he was feeling rushed and not fully prepared for the match. However, on Tuesday, Mohsin bounced back and felt like he was bowling as well as he did last year. This was a huge relief for him, especially since his father had just been discharged from the hospital after suffering a brain stroke. Mohsin was thrilled to dedicate his impressive performance to his father, who had been in the ICU for some time.

