Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player

Sony Pictures India has recently announced that the 23-year-old cricketer will be lending his voice to the Indian version of Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar) in the upcoming animated movie, Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse.
Shubman Gill, the talented Indian opener, has been on a roll lately, showcasing his exceptional skills on the pitch across all three formats. In his latest match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gill smashed an impressive 101 runs in just 58 balls, leading his team, Gujarat Titans, to yet another victory in the ongoing tournament.
Although Gill's contracts with Gujarat Titans and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been his primary sources of income, his partnership with Sony Pictures India is expected to significantly increase his wealth. Keep scrolling to discover Gill's net worth, lavish lifestyle, and other fascinating details.
1. Range Rover Velar
In 2019, the talented 23-year-old cricketer treated himself to a stunning Range Rover Velar, valued at approximately Rs 89 lakh. This iconic British vehicle boasts a powerful 2.0 L 4-cylinder engine, capable of producing an impressive 246.74bhp of power. With a top speed of 217 km/h, this luxurious ride is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.
2. Mahindra Thar
Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, gifted Shubman Gill and five other cricket players a Mahindra Thar in recognition of their outstanding performance on the field during the 2021 test series against Australia. This swanky SUV, which boasts a price tag of Rs 14.16 lakh, is equipped with modern features such as dual airbags, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a roll cage.
3. Luxurious house in Punjab
According to a report by Sportskeeda, it has been revealed that Gill is the proud owner of several properties in the country, including a luxurious house located in the Firozpur District of Punjab. A quick browse through his Instagram account will give you a glimpse into the cricketer's tastefully decorated home, complete with modern wooden furniture, exquisite decor pieces, and light-colored walls.
4. Contract with BCCI
The latest annual player contracts for the 2022-23 season have been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and it has been announced that the Indian opener has been promoted to the list of Grade B players. This promotion comes with an annual salary of Rs 3 crore.
5. Contract with Gujarat Titans (IPL franchise)
Shubman Gill, currently plays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. The franchise acquired him during the player auction in 2022 for a staggering Rs 8 crores. Prior to joining the Titans, Gill was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders. According to CAKnowledge, he has earned a total of Rs 23 crore from his time in the IPL.
6. Brand endorsements
Gill, not only has professional contracts with BCCI and IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, but also earns a substantial amount from brand endorsements. He has partnered with well-known brands such as CEAT, Nike, Fiama, Gillette, and many others. These endorsements have contributed significantly to his income and have helped him establish a strong presence in the industry.
7. Movies
Gill is about to make his debut in the world of movies by lending his voice to the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse. Sony Pictures India has confirmed this exciting news by sharing a post featuring the talented Indian cricketer. The post reads, "Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! We are thrilled to have the talented @ShubmanGill as the voice of our very own Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. The trailer will be dropping soon, so get ready for some web-slinging action!"
8. Total net worth
As per CAKnowledge, it has been reported that Shubman Gill's net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, which is equivalent to approximately Rs 32 crore.