IPL 2021: Governing council looking to conduct matches in THIS city

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams having started with their preparations for the upcoming 14th season, there hasn't been any official decision made on the venues for the tournament. The last season had to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL Governing Council was to take the final call during a meeting, but no date has yet been fixed. It has also been speculated that the tournament will start on April 10, or sometime around those dates. However, while the window for the tournament has been finalized, the venues are still a major concern.

Now too, the BCCI has marked out Mumbai and Pune - two cities in Maharashtra with proper cricket stadiums and facilities - after the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state and the government imposing new restrictions.

Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad have been shortlisted as the venues for the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league.

According to ESPNCricinfo, IPL governing council has been waiting for the election poll dates in some states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, so that the schedule doesn't clash with the tournament.

The elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April 7 while in West Bengal, the election will be conducted in phases between the end of March and the end of April.

The results for the same will be out on May 4 and IPL has been thinking of organizing a chunk of matches in Kolkata, once the election results are out.