Glenn Maxwell’s Indian origin wife Vini Raman trolled after India's World Cup 2023 final loss, hits back

Maxwell's wife opens up against trolls following India's World Cup final loss,

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's Indian wife, Vini Raman, bravely addressed the onslaught of social media trolls on Monday (November 20) after enduring a barrage of nasty remarks and abuse following Team India's hard-fought six-wicket defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Taking to her Instagram account, Raman revealed the extent of the brutal trolling she faced merely for supporting her husband's team. Accused of an anti-India stance, she pleaded with cricket fans not to misconstrue her cricketing inclinations and urged them to redirect their energy toward more pressing global issues.

While social media has undoubtedly brought fans closer to their favorite cricket stars, it has also attracted a segment of naysayers and serial abusers who target players and their families without reason, whether in moments of triumph or defeat on the field.

In Maxwell's case, Australia's resounding victory over the tournament hosts in Ahmedabad led to an unfortunate targeting of his wife. Despite hailing from the Indian state of Chennai, Raman supports her husband fervently whenever he takes the field, regardless of the opposition team. The unpleasant and vitriolic comments inundating her Instagram DMs after Australia's six-wicket triumph over India compelled Raman, a pharmacist by profession, to issue a statement against the trolls tarnishing the spirit of sportsmanship shared by the two cricketing nations.

Raman emphasized that it is perfectly acceptable for her to be of Indian origin and still support the country where she was raised from childhood, especially one for which her husband proudly plays. This incident serves as a poignant reminder that it's not the first time the significant others or families of opposition players have been unfairly targeted by fans in the subcontinent, demanding careful monitoring and implementation of stringent laws by social media authorities, with stricter actions against those who violate them.