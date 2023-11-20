Headlines

IND vs AUS: India's squad for 5-match T20 series against Australia announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead team

PM Modi holds Rohit, Kohli's hands after World Cup final loss, pics go viral

Glenn Maxwell’s Indian origin wife Vini Raman trolled after India's World Cup 2023 final loss, hits back

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: India's squad for 5-match T20 series against Australia announced, Suryakumar Yadav to lead team

Glenn Maxwell’s Indian origin wife Vini Raman trolled after India's World Cup 2023 final loss, hits back

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Report card of Indian players in 2023 World Cup

Top run-scorers in World Cup finals

Best fielders of ICC World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Nargis Fakhri breaks silence on dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor: ‘People started to…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

Glenn Maxwell’s Indian origin wife Vini Raman trolled after India's World Cup 2023 final loss, hits back

Maxwell's wife opens up against trolls following India's World Cup final loss,

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 09:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's Indian wife, Vini Raman, bravely addressed the onslaught of social media trolls on Monday (November 20) after enduring a barrage of nasty remarks and abuse following Team India's hard-fought six-wicket defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Taking to her Instagram account, Raman revealed the extent of the brutal trolling she faced merely for supporting her husband's team. Accused of an anti-India stance, she pleaded with cricket fans not to misconstrue her cricketing inclinations and urged them to redirect their energy toward more pressing global issues.

While social media has undoubtedly brought fans closer to their favorite cricket stars, it has also attracted a segment of naysayers and serial abusers who target players and their families without reason, whether in moments of triumph or defeat on the field.

In Maxwell's case, Australia's resounding victory over the tournament hosts in Ahmedabad led to an unfortunate targeting of his wife. Despite hailing from the Indian state of Chennai, Raman supports her husband fervently whenever he takes the field, regardless of the opposition team. The unpleasant and vitriolic comments inundating her Instagram DMs after Australia's six-wicket triumph over India compelled Raman, a pharmacist by profession, to issue a statement against the trolls tarnishing the spirit of sportsmanship shared by the two cricketing nations.

Raman emphasized that it is perfectly acceptable for her to be of Indian origin and still support the country where she was raised from childhood, especially one for which her husband proudly plays. This incident serves as a poignant reminder that it's not the first time the significant others or families of opposition players have been unfairly targeted by fans in the subcontinent, demanding careful monitoring and implementation of stringent laws by social media authorities, with stricter actions against those who violate them.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

Delhi police adds playful twist to cricket fever ahead of India vs Australia ODI World Cup final

Delhi Air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, AQI at 310

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE