Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma greet each other before LSG vs MI IPL match, netizens say 'Virat Kohli watching them'

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Before their clash on Tuesday in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma interacted with each other in Lucknow on Monday.

A video of the meet has been shared by LSG's Twitter handle which shows Rohit walking up to Gambhir. The duo met when members of both teams were warming up for the high-profile match. Rohit and Gambhir shook hands and both engaged in some fun banter. However, their brief interaction led to an instant hit among cricket fans. One user gave Virat Kohli a special mention in the comments saying, "Kohli watching them." The user also shared a clip from the movie Sooryavansham as a meme.

For the unversed, Kohli and Gambhir had a heated exchange after RCB defeated LSG earlier in the IPL 2023. Check out the video shared by LSG and fans' reactions to it below:

Rcb fans after seeing this wholesome momen pic.twitter.com/yIxajvywS0 — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) May 15, 2023

