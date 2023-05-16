Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sarah Czarnuch, beautiful girlfriend of star LSG player Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis and Sarah Czarnuch often share pictures with each other on their Instagram accounts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Meet Sarah Czarnuch, beautiful girlfriend of star LSG player Marcus Stoinis
Meet Sarah Czarnuch, beautiful girlfriend of star LSG player Marcus Stoinis (Photo: Insta/ Marcus Stoinis)

Marcus Stoinis, the star all-rounder of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), had an impressive batting against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 63rd match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Marcus smashed 89 runs in just 47 balls in the 1st innings. In the 18th over, he smashed 24 overs to reach his team 177/3 in 20 overs. However, in this article, we will tell you about his personal and love life.

Stoinis is in a relationship with Sarah Czarnuch. But who is Sarah Czarnuch? She is an Australian model and content creator. Marcus has been dating his girlfriend Sarah Czarnuch for a couple of years now. She is also a beauty columnist. She is a popular figure in Australia. Sarah has 123K followers on Instagram. She also owns a design company called SarahCzarnuch x Elliatt. In 2013, Sarah won the title of Miss Tourism Metropolitan International. 

 

The couple do not shy away from sharing pics with each other on social media. Before Sarah, Stoinis was in a relationship with TV presenter Stephanie Muller. But the couple broke up reportedly in 2021.

READ | Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma host dinner party for RCB team players and staff members at One8 Commune

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.