Meet Sarah Czarnuch, beautiful girlfriend of star LSG player Marcus Stoinis (Photo: Insta/ Marcus Stoinis)

Marcus Stoinis, the star all-rounder of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), had an impressive batting against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 63rd match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Marcus smashed 89 runs in just 47 balls in the 1st innings. In the 18th over, he smashed 24 overs to reach his team 177/3 in 20 overs. However, in this article, we will tell you about his personal and love life.

Stoinis is in a relationship with Sarah Czarnuch. But who is Sarah Czarnuch? She is an Australian model and content creator. Marcus has been dating his girlfriend Sarah Czarnuch for a couple of years now. She is also a beauty columnist. She is a popular figure in Australia. Sarah has 123K followers on Instagram. She also owns a design company called SarahCzarnuch x Elliatt. In 2013, Sarah won the title of Miss Tourism Metropolitan International.

The couple do not shy away from sharing pics with each other on social media. Before Sarah, Stoinis was in a relationship with TV presenter Stephanie Muller. But the couple broke up reportedly in 2021.

