Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma host dinner party for RCB team players and staff members at One8 Commune

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of the most popular and sensational couples in the industry recently hosted a dinner party at their resto-bar One8 Commune in Mumbai's Juhu last week.

The glamorous couple invited the whole RCB team and support staff to the dinner party. Kohli and Anushka were seen welcoming everyone to the party. The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s team bonding moments were posted on RCB’s Twitter handle.

Team Bonding at Virat Kohli’s resto-bar in Mumbai



May 16, 2023

"Team Bonding at Virat Kohli's resto-bar in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli invited the team over for dinner in Mumbai. These lovely visuals tell you how the little unwinding helped the team get together and create positive vibes heading into the business end of #IPL2023. #PlayBold #RCB," RCB tweeted the video.

Virat was wearing a printed grey and white shirt with white pants and Anushka was wearing a striped top. The couple were looking gorgeous. The atmosphere seemed to be ideal for a get-together, and the team members could be observed resonating with one another. Both were interacting with everyone and people were dancing and clicking pictures with one another.

Recently, the former RCB captain became the first player in the competition to score 7,000 runs. As RCB pursues its first IPL championship, the 34-year-old will now want to build on his achievement.