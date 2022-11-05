Search icon
Favourite cricketer Virat Kohli, forgive me: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine ahead of T20 World Cup match vs India

While India are favourites to win the match on Sunday and advance into the semi-finals, Zimbabwe will be looking to pull off a massive upset.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

Favourite cricketer Virat Kohli, forgive me: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine ahead of T20 World Cup match vs India
File Photo

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: India is set to play Zimbabwe in a key T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Sunday which will decide the fate of Men in Blue. While India are favourites to win the match and advance into the semi-finals, Zimbabwe will be looking to pull off a massive upset.  

Ahead of the key clash, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine sent out a humble warning to India that the minnows are not looking to be pushovers in the match. While revealing his favourite cricketer to be star Indian batsman Virat Kohli, Ervine asked for forgiveness saying that his team would like to disappoint Kohli & Co. and make history by defeating India on Sunday.

“My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli, and I want to say that: Forgive me because we want to disappoint you and make our place in history,” Ervine was quoted as saying. 

In another clip from an interview, Ervine was asked about Kohli's knock in the memorable win for India against Paksitan at the T20 World Cup on October 23.

"We were watching on TV [Ind vs Pak] back at the hotel. The shot he hit Haris Rauf back over his head for six, we guys were looking at each other and we were going what the hell was that. That was unbelievable. That's the kind of player he is. We'll try to keep him quiet tomorrow," Ervine said.

Asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 the chances of Zimbabwe beating India on Sunday, Ervine said it was 10/10. India play Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 6) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to secure a final four berth. With India top of the Group B, the Men in Blue need only a point to qualify. 

READ | 'You don't deserve to go the semi-finals if you...': Irfan Pathan ahead of India vs Zimbabwe T20 WC clash

