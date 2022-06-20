Fans brutally troll BCCI as video of leaking roof at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium goes viral

In a shocking viral video, the leaking roof of Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during IND vs SA 5th T20I has taken the internet by storm.

The rain gods weren't in the best of moods perhaps as India faced off against South Africa for the T20I series finale on Sunday in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The match was delayed after toss due to rain, however, once the encounter was underway, only 21 balls could be bowled before another rain-enforced break halted play. After India's win in the past two games, fans were hoping for a series win, however, the match had to be abandoned due to rain.

While those who turned up to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium would definitely be disappointed as rain played spoilsport, there were further shocking scenes at the venue as the roof of the famous stadium started leaking due to rain.

A Twitter user shared pictures and videos of the leaking roof at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as they questioned the arrangements made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Here is the shocking video:

What was even more disappointing was the state of affairs inside the stadium! The richest board in the world and these are the kind of conditions their fans need to put up with! When will @BCCI @kscaofficial1 improve fan experience befitting the stature of the sport?? pic.twitter.com/eacucPnwUp — Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) June 19, 2022

"What was even more disappointing was the state of affairs inside the stadium! The richest board in the world and these are the kind of conditions their fans need to put up with! When will

@BCCI @kscaofficial1 improve fan experience befitting the stature of the sport??" wrote the fan on Twitter urging for better facilities for spectators.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has promised that the money generated from the sale of IPL's media rights, INR 48340 crore would be used for better development of infrastructure and large sums will be given to the state associations as well.

"We will work on it for sure and develop overall infrastructure for a better fan experience. A lot of new stadiums have come up, and the infrastructure of cricket in this country is huge. We will redo a few stadiums a bit and bring back IPL with a completely different extravaganza and fandom next year," said Ganguly in a chat with Sportstar.