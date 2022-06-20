IND vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad faces backlash for his 'attitude' towards ground staff in viral video

Ruturaj Gaikwad brutally trolled for his gesture towards ground staff

India's fifth and final T20I of the series versus South Africa was abandoned due to rain on Sunday in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Only 21 balls could be bowled, however, it was enough for the South African bowlers to pick up two wickets and spell trouble for Indian openers.

While Ishan Kishan's attack intent was clear from the get-go as he decked South African bowlers for two big hits in the first over itself, Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to find his rhythm again in the series decider.

Gaikwad has found the going tough throughout the series, barring a half-century in the third T20I, the Indian youngster couldn't impress fans much, in fact, he faced severe backlash on Twitter after his gesture towards one of the groundsmen during the fifth T20I went viral on social media.

A video emerged on social media shortly after the stylish opener's dismissal on Sunday. As one of the groundsmen tried to get a selfie with Gaikwad, he appeared uncomfortable, and his gesture toward the groundsmen didn't go well with the fans.

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this pic.twitter.com/Qj6YoXIPUa — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) June 19, 2022

While some bashed Gaikwad for his 'attitude' others schooled him over his 'disrespectful' gesture.

Here's what netizens had to say:

Ruturaj should be discarded from the Team India what was that attitude bisi complete disrespect @BCCI https://t.co/sQnRFSkyLc — ARYAN (@ARYAN__OP) June 19, 2022

Worst Behavior Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are unsung heroes and treating them like this is very disrespectful. https://t.co/rxaNZoYuWe — FOXER (@FOXER_Offl) June 19, 2022

As the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa was washed out, the series ended 2-2 and the Men in Blue will next be seen in action against Ireland, as the two-match T20I begins on July 26, Sunday.