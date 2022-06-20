11 years ago, Virat Kohli made his Test debut on this day - Check his record as India's Test skipper

It was on this day, in 2011, that Virat Kohli made his Test debut. Here are some of the immaculate records he holds as India's best Test skipper ever.
June 20 will go down in history as a golden date in Indian cricket, know why? Because Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly all these legends of modern Indian history made their debuts on this very date. Talking about Kohli in particular, he made his bow in red-ball cricket 11 years ago and ended his Test captaincy stint as India's greatest ever.
With 40 wins in 68 games, Kohli led India in most numbers of Test matches, won the highest number of Test matches among all Indian captains, and he has the best win-loss record.
That being said, we decided to compile a list of Virat Kohli's best stats and records as a player and a captain in red-ball cricket on the occasion of his Test debut. Without further let's get into it:
1. On this day: Virat Kohli's debut
11 years ago today, Virat Kohli made his Test debut, however, it wasn't a record-breaking debut as he could only muster up 19 runs in the entire match. Playing against West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica, the former Indian skipper came out to bat at number five in his first Test, but he could only score four runs before his inning was cut short by Fidel Edwards. Edwards again dismissed Kohli in the second innings, but this time he managed to score 15 runs.
(Image courtesy: Twitter)
2. Virat Kohli's best score of 254 in Tests came against South Africa
Virat Kohli simply loves playing against South Africa. It was against the Proteas that he recorded his highest score in Test cricket, a valiant knock of 254 runs in 2019 in Pune.
(Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle)
3. Most successful Indian captain, more wins than MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli is the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket history, with more wins (40) than the legendary MS Dhoni (28). Kohli took over as India's red-ball captain midway through the tour of Australia in 2015 and revolutionized Indian cricket, taking India to the pinnacle in the purest format.
4. Fourth most successful captain of all time
As a skipper in red-ball cricket, Virat Kohli's record is the fourth-best in the history of the gentleman's game, with his tally of 40 wins in 68 games, behind only the great Graeme Smith (53 wins in 109 games), Ricky Ponting (49 victories in 77 games) and Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 matches).
5. A century of caps for India in Tests
Earlier this year, Virat Kohli completed a century of appearances in Test cricket, against Sri Lanka in Mohali. In the process of doing so, the legendary batter became only the 12th Indian and 71st player overall to complete a century of Test matches. It took Kohli 10 years and 257 days to reach this milestone, since his debut.