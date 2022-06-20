11 years ago, Virat Kohli made his Test debut on this day - Check his record as India's Test skipper

It was on this day, in 2011, that Virat Kohli made his Test debut. Here are some of the immaculate records he holds as India's best Test skipper ever.

June 20 will go down in history as a golden date in Indian cricket, know why? Because Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly all these legends of modern Indian history made their debuts on this very date. Talking about Kohli in particular, he made his bow in red-ball cricket 11 years ago and ended his Test captaincy stint as India's greatest ever.

With 40 wins in 68 games, Kohli led India in most numbers of Test matches, won the highest number of Test matches among all Indian captains, and he has the best win-loss record.

That being said, we decided to compile a list of Virat Kohli's best stats and records as a player and a captain in red-ball cricket on the occasion of his Test debut. Without further let's get into it: