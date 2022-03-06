What is the exact cause of Shane Warne's death? Thailand police says THIS

The untimely demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne has surely sent shockwaves around the cricketing fraternity. Social media has been flooding with fans expressing their grief and paid tributes to one of the most celebrated cricketers of his time.

Warne, as per reports, who was in Thailand for a holiday with a couple of his friends, was found 'unresponsive' in his villa. Despite his friends' best efforts, the legendary cricketer couldn't be revived.

The former cricketer is said to have suffered a heart attack. And while it is well-versed that Warne consumed a lot of alcohol, according to the latest statement from his management team, the spinner had not been drinking, instead, he was on a diet to lose weight.

Now, Thailand police have revealed that Warne had gone and visited a doctor to discuss his heart issues. However, they have still not zeroed in on the exact cause of death.

The commander of the provincial police, Satit Polpinit had also said that blood was found in Warne's room. When the CPR procedure had started, Warne had even coughed a lot of liquid and was bleeding.

"A large amount of blood was found in the room. When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding,” said Satit Polpinit according to SkyNews.com.au.

Australian ambassador to Thailand, Allan McKinnon said that he wants to thank the Thai Police for helping them get the cricketer back to Australia quickly.

"I'm here on behalf of Shane Warne’s family and his travelling companions to thank Superintendent Yuttana and his team here at the Bo Phun Police Station and the hospital in Koh Samui for facilitating this process and getting Shane Warne back to Australia as quickly as possible. They have been very compassionate, very efficient, and very understanding," said McKinnon.