'It is a magic trick, surrounded by mystery, aura and fear': How Shane Warne depicts his life through THESE books

As fans are still reeling from the death of Shane Warne, a look at some of the books the cricketer wrote.

"The art of leg-spin is creating something that is not really there. It is a magic trick, surrounded by mystery, aura and fear" - This is how Australian spin legend Shane Warne depecticed what his bowling style meant and surely, this will be a great lesson for future generations.

The bowler, who had millions of admirers with many even trying to imitate his action passed away at the age of 52. According to a brief statement released by Warne's management team, he passed away of a suspected heart attack. And surely this bit of news has not yet settled well with anyone, as he was active on Twitter as he always was.

