'It is a magic trick, surrounded by mystery, aura and fear': How Shane Warne depicts his life through THESE books

"The art of leg-spin is creating something that is not really there. It is a magic trick, surrounded by mystery, aura and fear" - This is how Australian spin legend Shane Warne depecticed what his bowling style meant and surely, this will be a great lesson for future generations.
The bowler, who had millions of admirers with many even trying to imitate his action passed away at the age of 52. According to a brief statement released by Warne's management team, he passed away of a suspected heart attack. And surely this bit of news has not yet settled well with anyone, as he was active on Twitter as he always was.
Not just a legend on the field, the man had also penned a few books in his lifetime. As fans are still reeling from the death of Shane Warne, a look at some of the books the cricketer wrote.
1. No Spin: My Autobiography
Shane Warne had published this book on October 4, 2018. It talks about the start of his glittering career in 1992, to his official retirement from all formats of the game in 2013.
Wanting to talk about anything and everything without compromise, No Spin is that very story. Alongside his mesmerising genius as a bowler, the bowler had had his share of controversies as well, and in this book, he talks about it all with brutal honesty.
2. Shane Warne: My Autobiography
Since his debut in 1991, Shane Warne stacked up 356 wickets in 82 Tests and surely the numbers don't lie as he is called one of the greatest spinners of all time.
In this autobiography, Warne talks about his early ambitions and offers his personal views on sportsmanship. He speaks his thoughts on the captaincy and the leg-spinners he respects most.
3. Shane Warne's Century: My Top 100 Test Cricketers
Australia's greatest bowler Shane Warne in this book candidly profiles 100 players from every Test nation who have had the most significant impact on his cricketing life.
While he never scored a Test century and had reached 99 three times, he here has written about a century of cricketing stars whom he has encountered during his career.
From Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, and Glen McGrath to Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Jonty Rhodes - this book also features a lot of Test players he would have loved to have played with.
Warne also in this book opines on the serious issues such as cheating and match-fixing that are affecting the game. He also wrote about his unhappy professional relationships including those with Sri Lankan all-rounder star Arjuna Ranatunga and South African captain Graeme Smith.
4. Shane Warne: My Illustrated Career
Published in 2006, Shane Warne in this book recalls some of the key moments of his career. He wrote about charting the rise and rise of the most notable exponent of 'never-say-die' cricket.
On the cover of the book is a quote by Andrew Flintoff, "Gaining the respect of somebody like Warne has been really special. He didn't deserve to be on the losing side".
5. Shane Warne: My Own Story
Published in 1997, this insightful autobiography talks about Warne's early ambitions and offers an account of the various series in which he has been involved.
This book Not just that, he also wrote about his fascination with gambling and how it has been a struggle to balance his public persona and private life.