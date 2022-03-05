From slamming R Ashwin to talking about Russia-Ukraine war: Times Shane Warne tweeted on issues

Just a tweet earlier in the day mourning the death of Rod Marsh, no one expected that would be Shane Warner's last tweet. The Australian legend, who has been a very active user of the micro-blogging site, saw the social media platform flooded with messages after he passed away at the age of 52.

According to a brief statement released by Warne's management team, he passed away of a suspected heart attack. And surely this bit of news has not yet settled well with anyone, as he was active on Twitter as he always was.

While fans flood the site, let's look at some of Warne's famous tweets.

When he expressed his opinion on the 'unprovoked' Russian attack on Ukraine.

The entire world is with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. The pictures are horrific and I can’t believe more is not being done to stop this. Sending lots of love to my Ukrainian mate @jksheva7 and his family — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 26, 2022

He also spoke about Novak Djokovic not taking vaccine amid the Australian Open saga.

Novak is a great tennis player & one of the all time greats. No doubt. But he’s lied on entry forms, been out in public when he knew he had covid & is now facing legal cases. He’s entitled to not be jabbed but Oz is entitled to throw him out ! Agree ? #shambles — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 13, 2022

Expressing his views on cricket and the problem with technology.

This is simply - not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use / accuracy. The main problem@is the interpretation of the technology. Here’s a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first. https://t.co/OATRzIHcfg — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 4, 2021

Spoke about R Ashwin's 'Mankad' incident in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

Shane Warne tweets after getting hate on social media about his Usman Khawaja vs Mitchell Marsh comments.

Hey champ,

Fyi - Saying you would prefer to bowl to Khawaja than Marsh is not bagging anyone.

Ps I bowled spin.

You bowled so called “pace.” The keeper stood in the same spot hahaha.

PPS You would need a helmet bowling to M Marsh right now https://t.co/JWF5zDKVam — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 6, 2022

Never realised it was so satisfying !!! https://t.co/3AMfAEqNr1 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2022

Shane Warne lashing out at Australian tabloids for 'making crap up' about him.

I’ve read some crap in my time, but New Idea has taken the cake for making crap up now & it amazes me how the regulators allow this to continue in both Woman’s day and No idea ! It is absolutely disgraceful & both are never held accountable for making things up ? Why ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2020

I think it’s time all of us that have been wronged by both these magazines over the years get together and take them down ! Any law firms out there want to co-ordinate this. Maybe the media regulators will finally put their foot down too & hold them accountable ! Who’s in ? September 28, 2020

These trash magazines have also gone after all of my children over the years and Jackson lately too for no reason whatsoever ! Just not fair or right on any level. Why haven’t the media regulators done something about this gutter journalism over the years & hold them accountable — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 28, 2020