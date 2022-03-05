Search icon
From slamming R Ashwin to talking about Russia-Ukraine war: Times Shane Warne tweeted on issues

While fans flood the site with condolences, let's look at some of Shane Warne's famous tweets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Just a tweet earlier in the day mourning the death of Rod Marsh, no one expected that would be Shane Warner's last tweet. The Australian legend, who has been a very active user of the micro-blogging site, saw the social media platform flooded with messages after he passed away at the age of 52.

According to a brief statement released by Warne's management team, he passed away of a suspected heart attack. And surely this bit of news has not yet settled well with anyone, as he was active on Twitter as he always was. 

While fans flood the site, let's look at some of Warne's famous tweets.

When he expressed his opinion on the 'unprovoked' Russian attack on Ukraine.

He also spoke about Novak Djokovic not taking vaccine amid the Australian Open saga.

Expressing his views on cricket and the problem with technology.

Spoke about R Ashwin's 'Mankad' incident in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shane Warne tweets after getting hate on social media about his Usman Khawaja vs Mitchell Marsh comments.

Shane Warne lashing out at Australian tabloids for 'making crap up' about him.

