Alcohol the reason behind Shane Warne's death? Spin legend's manager REVEALS key facts

The untimely demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne has sent shockwaves around the sporting fraternity. Not just cricketers, athletes from all sports and disciples expressed their grief and paid tributes to one of the most celebrated cricketers of his time.

As per reports, Warne was in Thailand, on a holiday with a couple of his friends. He was found 'unresponsive' in his villa, and despite his friends' best efforts, the legendary cricketer couldn't be revived.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," read the statement released by Warne's management team.

The spin legend is said to have suffered a heart attack. It's a well-versed fact that Warne consumed a lot of alcohol. So could it be the reason behind his untimely demise?

According to the latest statement from his management team, Warne hadn't been drinking, instead, he was on a diet to lose weight.

"He was on holiday, having a lie down, siesta, he hadn’t been drinking, he’d been on this diet to lose weight," said Warne's manager James Erskine, as per smh.com.au.

After making his debut in Test cricket against India in January 1992, Warne amassed 145 Test caps for his nation, registering 708 scalps, which made him the second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan who collected 800 wickets.

Warne also played 194 times in ODI cricket, with a further 293 scalps to his name, before calling time on his international career in 2007.

After his incredibly successful international career, the Aussie legend played in domestic leagues around the world, including his spell with Rajasthan Royals from 2008-2011, to whom he led to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the inaugural season.