When Shane Warne tried to woo Indian ladies at '96 World Cup but failed hilariously

Former Australian skipper Shane Warne was well renowned for his charisma and persona around the opposite gender. He was well and truly a legend of the sport but often found himself in hot waters due to his fondness towards ladies.

In a hilarious incident, Warne once tried to woo Indian ladies at the ICC ODI World Cup in 1996, which was co-hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Lee, who was the elder brother of pacer Bret Lee, in an old interview spilt the beans on the hilarious incident when Warne failed comically in his attempts to woo Indian ladies.

Shane Lee was also part of the '96 Australian squad as an all-rounder, and he recalled the humorous night while talking on the satirical website The Betoota Advocate’s podcast.

Both the Australian gentlemen were single at the time, so Warne told Lee that he'd try to woo ladies for both of them, and playfully called it the 'Shane show'.

Lee recalled that Warne actually succeeded in asking out two ladies for 'drinks' and the four of them then decided to the girls' house, assuming that their 'dates' were turning out well.

Both Lee and Warne were in for a big surprise, however, as they found out the girls' extended families welcome the duo at their house, and the Australian cricketers spent the night signing autographs and having an Indian meal.

Hilariously, when Lee later questioned Warne about 'The Shane show' the leggie urged the former to not mention their latest adventure in front of their fellow teammates, due to Warne's reputation as Australia's 'Ladies Man'.

Sadly, Warne breathed his last on Friday, at the age of 52.