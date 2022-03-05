WATCH: Old video of Shane Warne goes viral when he bowled to Shah Rukh Khan during IPL 2011

One of the true legends of the gentleman's game, Shane Warne sadly passed away on Friday at the age of 52. Widely regarded as one of the best spinners of all time, Warne's old video is now going viral over social media, when he bowled to Shah Rukh Khan, while former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar enacted an umpire.

The video dates back to 2011 and is being widely shared on social media. Warne, who achieved plenty of accolades in his widely decorated career, had famously led an underdog Rajasthan Royals (RR) team to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2008.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2007, Warne took up the top job at Rajasthan Royals. He was coach and captain of the franchise, whom he represented till 2011.

In his last season, after the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Warne bowled to KKR co-owner and Bollywood heart-throb Shah Rukh Khan, while former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar assumed the duties of an umpire.

A video of the incident is now being widely shared on social media, with fans of Warne going nostalgic after his untimely demise.

You can watch Shane Warne bowling to Shah Rukh Khan here:

In the video, Warne can be seen swinging his arm, after which King Khan strikes the ball cleanly. Sunil Gavaskar signals for a boundary, while Warne applauded Shah Rukh's effort.

Across his four seasons in the famous blue-shirt of Rajasthan Royals, Warne amassed 55 caps in the cash-rich league. He registered 57 scalps with an average of 25.39.

The second-highest wicket-taking bowler in Test cricket (708 wickets), Warne will receive a state funeral according to the announcement from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.