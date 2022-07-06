'Using Virat Kohli to get reach, shows the obsession': Indian fans slam Barmy Army's subtle dig at batter

Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow

Not the result India was expecting at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham in the fifth Test, especially being in command of the game for almost three days. While many spoke about India's bowling in the final session. it was also the batting that was not up to mark despite having a lead.

READ | 'Been disappointing for us': Rahul Dravid on India's loss in 5th Test match against England

India also had a lead in the Test series 2-1 and the rescheduled series decider took place almost 10 months after the game was originally scheduled to be held. Both teams had different coaches and different skippers.

In the final game, Jonny Bairstow was the hero with the bat as he hit centuries in both innings of the game. His teammate Joe Root also continued his golden run as he completed his 28th Test ton. The former England skipper overtook Virat Kohli's century tally in the longest format of the game.

As England was handed the victory, the official social media account of the England Cricket team (ECB) took a subtle dig at the former India skipper by posting a picture of him sledging Bairstow in the first innings and one of the duo hugging after the end of the match.

Not just ECB, even England's fan group 'Barmy Army' poked fun at Kohli's poor run and tweeted the same pic and captioned it, "Bairstow has scored more runs in the last 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months."

Bairstow has scored more runs in the last 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RJ6QWAJFxL — Jonny Bairstow’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 5, 2022

However, this was not something Indian fans took lightly and soon slammed both the England Cricket Team and Barmy Army. They took to their comments section to remind the accounts of Kohli's achievements in the game.

Even Official Handles use Kohli to get reach. Shows the obsession — Priyanshu Bhattacharya (@im_Priyanshu_B7) July 5, 2022

Natrajan has score more runs in test wins in Australia in last 1.5 year than entire England team has in the entire decade — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) July 5, 2022

Bairstow's international runs-10103

Kohli's international runs-23681



Even 2 bairstows cannot make up one virat kohli.

Think before you speak pic.twitter.com/FgteY8PQbZ — Chehakpreet Singh (@CPS_7904) July 5, 2022

Total No. of centuries Root has in Int. cricket (Tests + ODIs + T20Is) = 43



Total No. of centuries Kohli has in ODIs = 43 #CricketTwitter #INDvsENG — Priyanshu Bhattacharya (@im_Priyanshu_B7) July 5, 2022

Talking about Kohli, he has not been in his top-notch form for a while now, especially since he gave up his T20I captaincy and him being removed as ODI skipper.

Following the end of the Test series, the two teams will face each other in the limited-overs game. The first T20I will take place on Thursday (July 7) in Southampton.

India's Test stars will miss the game and return for the second game on Saturday (July 9).

Talking about the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, he is likely to return to action in the series opener after recovering from Covid-19.