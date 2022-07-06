'Been disappointing for us': Rahul Dravid on India's loss in 5th Test match against England

Rahul Dravid

While it was known England would win the game from Day 4 itself, still, Indian fans kept their hope up. However, the English side chased down their highest fourth-innings target at Edgbaston with seven wickets in hand. England scored their second-innings runs at 4.93 per over which was also the highest target India failed to defend in their history.

Talking about India's failure to defend a target of 378, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid said, "It's been disappointing for us. I mean we had a couple of opportunities in South Africa as well and here as well. I just think it's something we need to look at, something we need to probably work on.

"We have been very good at that over the last few years, in terms of taking wickets and winning those Test matches. But, yeah, we haven't been able to do that over the last few months. It could be a variety of factors: it could be maybe we just need to maintain that intensity, maintain that level of fitness, or maintain that level of performance right through a Test match," ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Talking about Indian bowlers, the side used a combination of four pace bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav across those Tests. Among spinners, they went with only one spinner: Ravindra Jadeja as R Ashwin was benched the entire series.

"It is always not easy to leave someone like Ashwin out in a Test match. But having said that, when we looked at the wicket on the first day, it had a pretty good even covering of grass. We felt that there was enough in it for the fast bowlers," Dravid said.

Talking about where India actually lost the game, Dravid said, "In the second innings, we have not batted as well. If you look at all the third innings of these two Test matches overseas and this one, the batting has also probably not been up to scratch. In both areas, we have sort of started the Test matches well but we haven't been able to finish well and yeah we need to get better at that and certainly need to improve."