ENG vs SA: Kagiso Rabada banned for 'excessive celebration' after Joe Root's dismissal

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada is set to miss the Johannesburg Test after receiving a fourth demerit point after running into yet another disciplinary issue.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have also fined Rabada 15% of his match fee and gave him one demerit point after he was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during South Africa's 3rd Test match against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The charge came after the dismissal of Joe Root on the first day of the 3rd Test. Rabada, after the day's play, confessed the offense and agreed to the proposed punishment by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The 24-year-old also violated ICC's Article 2.5 of the code, which states: “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match”.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford and third umpire Joel Wilson, as well as fourth umpire Allahudien Paleker, leveled the charge.

According to the guidelines, a Level 1 breach will have a minimum penalty of an official reprimand with a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a cricketer's match fee, as well as one or two demerit points.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: