'PM Modi brought country's economy from 11th to 5th in last nine years': Amit Shah

'I am here for atonement...': PM Modi in Hyderabad ahead of Telangana Assembly Election

'World's most valuable car': MS Dhoni gives autograph on fan's BMW; internet reacts

ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: England end league campaign with 93-runs win over Pakistan, seal Champions Trophy spot

Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals were shattered as they failed to chase down the target of 338 runs within 6.4 overs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

England concluded their World Cup 2023 campaign on a high note, delivering an exceptional all-round performance under the leadership of Jos Buttler. They secured a spot in the Champions Trophy by defeating Pakistan by a commanding 93 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

In contrast, Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals were shattered as they failed to chase down the target of 338 runs within 6.4 overs. Despite accumulating eight points from eight games, Pakistan had a chance to surpass New Zealand's net run rate if they could accomplish this daunting task.

Pakistan's pursuit of 338 for victory got off to a disastrous start, with England's David Willey striking twice early on to dismiss both openers, Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman. This left Pakistan struggling at a mere 10 for 2. However, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took charge of rebuilding the innings.

The momentum shifted once again when Gus Atkinson removed Babar, who had displayed solidity in his 38-run knock off 45 balls, thus breaking the 50-plus 3rd-wicket partnership. Rizwan then partnered with Saud Shakeel, contributing 39 runs for the fourth wicket before falling to Moeen Ali at 36.

With Pakistan at 100 for 4, Agha Salman joined Shakeel in the middle. Unfortunately, Shakeel (29) squandered a promising start, while Iftikhar Ahmed (3) and Shadab Khan (4) fell in quick succession, leaving Pakistan at a precarious 150 for 7. Salman managed to achieve his maiden World Cup fifty, but it was not enough to salvage Pakistan from yet another devastating defeat in their final match.

Earlier in the day, England showcased their formidable batting prowess, with standout performances from Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow. Despite a shaky beginning, the 2019 champions managed to post an imposing total of 337/9.

READ| Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bags unwanted record in ODI World Cup 2023 game against England

