Cricket

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bags unwanted record in ODI World Cup 2023 game against England

Defending champions England posted a massive total score of 337 runs against Pakistan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

Haris Rauf's World Cup 2023 campaign took a downward turn as the fast bowler set an unfortunate record in Pakistan's final league game against England in Kolkata on Sunday, November 11. The 30-year-old became the first Pakistani bowler to concede over 500 runs in a single World Cup edition, surpassing the previous record held by England spinner Adil Rashid.

Despite struggling in previous matches, Haris Rauf showed significant improvement in Pakistan's final league game. Renowned for his blistering pace, Rauf was expected to intimidate opposing batters. However, he failed to adapt to the Indian conditions and bore the brunt of the batters' onslaught.

Interestingly, Haris Rauf displayed excellent form in the final league game, claiming the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, and Moeen Ali. Two of these dismissals came during a sensational spell in the overs. Rauf concluded the match with figures of 3 wickets for 64 runs in his allotted 10 overs.

In a surprising move, Rauf was given the new ball for the first time in the tournament, as Pakistan opted to replace Hasan Ali with Mohammad Wasim Jr. Unfortunately, Rauf had a shaky start, conceding two wides in his first two deliveries. However, he bounced back in his second spell after conceding 31 runs in his initial three overs.

Most runs conceded in a World Cup edition

Haris Rauf - 533 in 9 matches - 16 wickets in 2023

Adil Rashid - 526 in 11 matches - 11 wickets in 2019

Dilshan Madushanka - 525 in 9 matches - 21 wickets in 2023

Mitchell Starc - 502 in 10 matches - 10 wickets in 2019

Shaheen Shah Afridi emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in 2023, claiming an impressive 18 wickets. However, his success was accompanied by a high number of runs conceded, totaling 481 across 18 matches.

Unfortunately, Pakistan's journey in the semi-finals was cut short due to their loss in the toss, which denied them the chance to set a formidable target. England capitalized on the contributions of Ben Stokes and Joe Root, who both scored half-centuries, enabling them to reach a commanding total of 337 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs.

