ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant's video of persuading Virat Kohli for review goes viral, Twitterati can't stop laughing

Not just with his neon sunglasses Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant stole the show with his excellent persuasion skills in the first session of the first day of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge. Rishabh Pant first pleaded and then insisted his skipper Virat Kohli into taking the review after he was sure that the batsman Zak Crawley had edged the ball.

Mohammed Siraj had caught Crawley twice in the crease and both seemed like the batsman had edged it towards the keeper. While the first one was an unsuccessful review, as the ball brushed Crawley's pads into Rishabh Pant's gloves, however, Pant was more convinced the second time around and almost forced his captain into taking a second review in the same over.

Virat Kohli wasn't really sure as he kept asking the bowler and the fielders if they heard something but Rishabh Pant standing alongside him was absolutely sure that ball had touched the bat and the eventually successful review gave India its second breakthrough, Siraj his first wicket and helped in breaking the 42-run partnership.

After the decision was made, Kohli high-fived Rishabh and thanked him for insisting him to take the review.

When Siraj Miya, King Kohli & Prince Pant joined to end @sanjaymanjrekar's agenda! pic.twitter.com/NGBT6PAYnQ August 4, 2021

Loved the way Kohli was ignoring Pant and looking at the bowler for the answer on that inside edge, before finally going back to Pant in some hope and saying chal theek hai I take your request. #ENGvIND — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) August 4, 2021

Virat Kohli clapping for Rishabh Pant for convincing him for the review. pic.twitter.com/eigsTftblR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 4, 2021

Brilliant DRS! Pant has now got the power to convince Kohli at least twice more whenever he wants after this success. #ENGvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 4, 2021

Hardly Kohli Review System goes his way bcz he goes with instinct. Pant had asked him twice and his reaction at taking DRS was gold. #IndvsEng — Gautam Sachdev (@Gautyspeaks) August 4, 2021

Kohli was more convinced with Siraj then Pant Show the power of Miyan Bhai — Parag Rege (@RegeParag) August 4, 2021