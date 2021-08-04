Trending#

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant's video of persuading Virat Kohli for review goes viral, Twitterati can't stop laughing

Rishabh Pant persuaded Indian skipper Virat Kohli to go for the review and eventually it came out successful giving India their second wicket.


Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant persuading Virat Kohli to take a review in the first session | Photo: Screengrab / Twitter

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 4, 2021, 06:55 PM IST

Not just with his neon sunglasses Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant stole the show with his excellent persuasion skills in the first session of the first day of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge. Rishabh Pant first pleaded and then insisted his skipper Virat Kohli into taking the review after he was sure that the batsman Zak Crawley had edged the ball.

Mohammed Siraj had caught Crawley twice in the crease and both seemed like the batsman had edged it towards the keeper. While the first one was an unsuccessful review, as the ball brushed Crawley's pads into Rishabh Pant's gloves, however, Pant was more convinced the second time around and almost forced his captain into taking a second review in the same over.

Virat Kohli wasn't really sure as he kept asking the bowler and the fielders if they heard something but Rishabh Pant standing alongside him was absolutely sure that ball had touched the bat and the eventually successful review gave India its second breakthrough, Siraj his first wicket and helped in breaking the 42-run partnership.

After the decision was made, Kohli high-fived Rishabh and thanked him for insisting him to take the review.

Fans too couldn't stop laughing seeing the conversation between the two players and enjoyed the banter the two players are on the field. Here are some of the reactions: