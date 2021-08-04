ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant's neon sunglasses, DRS call steal show; teams share first session

India and England shared the first session of the first Test of the five-match series on Wednesday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham after the visitors scalped out the crucial wicket of Zak Crawley in the wee hours of the morning session owing to some excellent persuasion skills of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

India got their first breakthrough in the very first over with Jasprit Bumrah sending back the left-handed Rory Burns trapping him LBW, however, the hosts staged a fightback owing to a determined stand between Dom Sibley and Crawley.

Both Sibley and Crawley played the ball on its merit and kept the Indian pacers at bay. They left the balls they needed to, they attacked the ones which needed to be and remained unscathed for the most part of the first session, before came the moment of the first morning.

Mohammed Siraj had caught Crawley twice in the crease and both seemed like the batsman had edged it towards the keeper. While the first one was an unsuccessful review, as the ball brushed Crawley's pads into Rishabh Pant's gloves, however, Pant was more convinced the second time around and almost forced his captain into taking a second review in the same over.

Virat Kohli wasn't really sure as he kept asking the bowler and the fielders if they heard something but Rishabh Pant standing alongside him was absolutely sure that ball had touched the bat and the eventually successful review gave India its second breakthrough, Siraj his first wicket and helped in breaking the 42-run partnership.

Coming in at No 4, England skipper Joe Root smashed three boundaries in Siraj's next over and they were 61/2 at the end of the first session.