'Rishabh Pant stole Sam Curran's sunglasses': Twitterati's hilarious reactions to Indian wicket-keeper's new shades

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who is known as the entertainer of the side on and off the field caught everyone's eye on the first day of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge, with his new neon sunglasses after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat first.

As soon as the viewers spotted Rishabh Pant with those sensational sunglasses, social media was flooded with Rishabh Pant's images with the glasses. While many fans instantly remembered England all-rounder Sam Curran as the 23-year old wore similar neon sunglasses in the IPL 2020 during one of the games playing for the Chennai Super Kings.

Some fans also compared it to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's pose from the popular comedy film, 'Phir Hera Pheri'.

Here are some of the reactions:

Has Rishabh Pant found some sunglasses from an Ibiza holiday back in the 90s? #ENGvsIND — Dave Robinson (@skybluedave74) August 4, 2021

Earlier England won the toss and chose to bat first and played four seamers and seven batsmen in their line-up including both Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence in the line-up. On the other hand, India made three changes to their XI as KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj came in for Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma.