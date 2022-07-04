Dutee Chand reveals she faced ragging in Bhubaneshwar hostel where girl committed suicide

Dutee Chand reveals she faced ragging in hostel where Bhubaneshwar girl committed suicide

One of India's top sprinters Dutee Chand has made a startling revelation by claiming that she was 'harassed' and ragged in a sports hostel in Bhubaneshwar by her seniors. Recently, an 18-year-old girl committed suicide in Bhubaneshwar, and Chand has claimed that she too has suffered the pain of ragging during her yesteryears.

The national athlete revealed that she struggled and felt helpless while her seniors made her 'wash their clothes' and asked her to 'massage their bodies'.

Reacting to the post shared by a Facebook user on how to avoid ragging in educational institutions, Dutee Chand made some startling claims.

"Seniors used to force me to massage their bodies and wash their clothes at the sports hostel. When I opposed them, they used to harass me," she said.

This comes after a history undergraduate student named Ruchika Mohanty revealed that she was ragged and harassed by her seniors, which prompted her to end her life. The suicide note from the 18-year-old who hailed from Cuttack revealed that she couldn't take the torture anymore.

There has been a huge furore in Odisha ever since the suicide news came out in public.

Meanwhile, a day after Mohanty's suicide, Dutee Chand revealed that during the days when she suffered the trauma, it was difficult for her to focus on sports as her seniors had started commenting on her family, which took a toll on her mental health.

"The incident had an impact on my mental condition. It is very difficult to remain focused on sports after the incidents of ragging and those who survive this stay in the hostel. But many give up and go back home," revealed the Indian ace who is part of the Indian relay team which will compete at the Commonwealth Games later in July.

"When I used to complain to the hostel in-charge, I used to be scolded. It used to take a mental toll on me. I was helpless at that time," she added further.