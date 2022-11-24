Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for Uruguay vs South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022, match 14

Luiz Suarez

Uruguay will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against SouthKorea on Thursday at Education City Stadium. Oscar Tabarez was replaced by Diego Alonso at the end of the previous season, and La Celeste have done well since.

READ: Chamika Karunaratne suspended for 1 year over violating the contract of Sri Lanka Cricket during T20 World Cup

Uruguay is competing in the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time in a row, and they advanced as far as the quarterfinals in the last tournament. This will be Uruguay’s first game since defeating Canada 2-0 in a friendly match in September.

Paulo Bento’s side hasn’t played well in the build-up to the tournament and their star player Son Heung­-min suffered a serious injury in the Champions League, requiring surgery on a fractured eye socket. Bento will most likely include the Tottenham Hotspur forward in the starting XI, despite Son Heung­-min being not 100% fit.

Uruguay vs SouthKorea: Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders: Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Min-jae, Godin, Gimenez,

Midfielders: Bentancur, Valverde, Hwang In-beom,

Strikers: Suarez, Nunez, Son Heung-min.

READ: 'Not afraid of losing captaincy', Shikhar Dhawan opens up on getting replaced by KL Rahul during Zimbabwe ODIs

Uruguay vs South Korea predicted lineup

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon­-Hwan, Kim Min­-Jae, Kim Young-­Gwon, Kim Jin­Su, Son Jun-­Ho, Hwang In­-Beom, Lee Jae-­Sung, Jeong Woo-­Yeong, Hwang Hee-­chan, Son Heung­-min