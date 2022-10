IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup final 2022 match

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women



India Women will square off against Sri Lanka Women in the final of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 15 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

READ: IPL 2023: MS Dhoni spotted sharpening his batting skills before return to action, video goes viral

India women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, endured a heartbreak in Malaysia when the side lost to Bangladesh women in the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup final. Following their successful stint this year, the ‘Women in Blue’ will be aiming to reclaim the Asian crown.

Sri Lanka women, on the other hand, registered a dramatic win against Pakistan women, in the second semi-final, to enter into the final of the tournament. The side will be on for the ultimate clash after a long wait of 14 years.

The sides will lock horns at 1:00 PM (IST).

IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Harshitha Samarawickrama

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Anushka Sanjeewani

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Chamari Atapattu

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe

IND-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Atapattu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya