'Don’t think he can do that again': Haris Rauf recalls Virat Kohli's straight six from T20 World Cup - WATCH

Kohli stunned the 90,000-strong crowd at the MCG with the brilliant straight hit that helped India to a thrilling 4-wicket win over their arch-rival.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Team India may not have had a good T20 World Cup campaign last year, but one match that fans and former cricketers alike remember fondly is the team's opener against Pakistan. Virat Kohli had a magnificent evening at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), leading India to victory on the final ball of the match.

Kohli was undefeated on 82 from 53 balls as he led the side to a successful 160-run chase at the MCG.

One of the strokes from Kohli's innings that astonished everyone at the time, including bowler Haris Rauf, and that is still talked about today is the straight six over the bowler's head on a length delivery. 

Kohli made room for himself as he moved across the crease and tonked the ball away for a stunning six in the 19th over of the game, surprising both Haris and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Haris has finally spoken up about the incident during an appearance on Pakistan's popular show 'Hasna Mana Hai'. When asked about his initial reaction to the shot, Rauf stated that it "hurt" him.

"Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened," Haris said.

However, the Pakistan speedster also added that it's quite likely Kohli won't play the shot again, reasoning that such shots are quite rare in cricket. "Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six," said the speedster.

Pakistan had reached the tournament's final, where they were defeated by England; India, meanwhile, had suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Jos Buttler's men in the semi-finals.

