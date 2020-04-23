'Donâ€™t believe in sport when there is risk to human life': BCCI president Souravâ€‰Ganguly on future of cricket in India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely till further notice due to the coronavirus. Not just the IPL, chances of the Men's T20 World Cup also being postponed are high.

Amid all this, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that cricket in India has taken a backseat and there are no chances of the sport taking place in the country in the near future.

Board president Ganguly made it clear that health is more important than cricket.

“The social reality of Germany and India are different, there will be no cricket in India in the near future,” Ganguly told TOI on Tuesday. “There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don’t believe in the sport when there is a risk to human life.”

The former Indian captain also made references to Germany as the Bundesliga football tournament is set to resume in front of empty stands.

While there were suggestions for doing the same for IPL, Ganguly’s comments make it look unlikely.

As for the T20 World Cup, there are questions lingering over the tournament which is slated to take place in Australia in October as the Australian government has put all international travels at hold till September 31.

ICC CEO on Tuesday said that they are in constant touch with experts and Australian government.

“In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport,” said ICC Chief Executive Sawhney.