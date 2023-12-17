DNA Verified: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal as captain? Here's the truth

Sachin's affiliation with Mumbai Indians dates back to the inception of the IPL, where he led the team in IPL 2011 and 2012.

Mumbai Indians made a significant decision ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction by appointing Hardik Pandya as their new captain. The talented all-rounder took over from Rohit Sharma, who had been leading the team since 2013. Hardik's promotion to captaincy was expected, considering he had been traded to MI after spending two years with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

MI made this change immediately after Hardik's return to the franchise, entrusting him with the team's leadership. The announcement created a buzz on social media, with Mumbai Indians becoming a trending topic.

However, some users have claimed that Sachin Tendulkar has left Mumbai Indians due to the captaincy change.

SACHIN TENDULKAR STEP DOWNS



It Seems like Sachin Sir was also not in favour to make Hardik Captain over Rohit Sharma or Trade Hardik for Captaincy.

One family is ruined by a Snake



UNFOLLOW MUMBAI INDIANS pic.twitter.com/zRjkn2niia — Abhishek (@ImAb_45) December 17, 2023

Alert

Sachin Tendulkar stepped down from mentor role of Mumbai Indians #RIPMumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/xw6ADkyTzL — RiYa ShaRma (@iamriyadwivedi2) December 17, 2023

These rumors are baseless, as Sachin Tendulkar remains associated with Mumbai Indians as their icon.

Sachin Tendulkar is still the mentor of Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/qglGsMxERX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 17, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar is still the mentor of Mumbai Indians.



- The news circulating in social media is fake. pic.twitter.com/aelZssqsGw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with the Mumbai Indians since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and remains loyal to the team. He served as the captain of MI from IPL 2011 to 2012, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills. However, in 2012, Sachin decided to step down as captain and focused solely on his batting prowess for the next two seasons.

The legendary Master Blaster bid farewell to the IPL after securing the trophy under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in 2013. Sachin also retired from T20 cricket after participating in the Champions League final, where MI emerged victorious against the Rajasthan Royals.

Shortly after these remarkable achievements, Sachin announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of an era. His final game for India took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Following his retirement, Sachin assumed the role of MI's icon, starting from IPL 2014.

It is important to note that Sachin's role as the team's icon is a part-time commitment, and he does not travel for every game. For instance, he did not travel to the United Arab Emirates for IPL 2020. Interestingly, Sachin's son, Arjun Tendulkar, has been retained by MI for IPL 2024, showcasing the continuation of the Tendulkar legacy within the team.

READ| 'Intent and technique...': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan team after embarrassing loss against Australia in 1st Test