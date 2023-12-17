Headlines

Israeli forces uncover biggest Hamas tunnel near Gaza border

DNA Verified: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal as captain? Here's the truth

Centre likely to present Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

'Intent and technique...': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan team after embarrassing loss against Australia in 1st Test

Congress MP states why accusers jumped from visitor's gallery in Parliament, 'they did it to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How bad cholesterol increases risk of heart disease? Way to bring it down naturally

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

6 iron-rich vegetarians foods apart from spinach

List of players who won most Wimbledon titles

10 benefits of horse gram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

DNA Verified: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal as captain? Here's the truth

Sachin's affiliation with Mumbai Indians dates back to the inception of the IPL, where he led the team in IPL 2011 and 2012.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai Indians made a significant decision ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction by appointing Hardik Pandya as their new captain. The talented all-rounder took over from Rohit Sharma, who had been leading the team since 2013. Hardik's promotion to captaincy was expected, considering he had been traded to MI after spending two years with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

MI made this change immediately after Hardik's return to the franchise, entrusting him with the team's leadership. The announcement created a buzz on social media, with Mumbai Indians becoming a trending topic.

However, some users have claimed that Sachin Tendulkar has left Mumbai Indians due to the captaincy change.

These rumors are baseless, as Sachin Tendulkar remains associated with Mumbai Indians as their icon.

Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with the Mumbai Indians since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and remains loyal to the team. He served as the captain of MI from IPL 2011 to 2012, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills. However, in 2012, Sachin decided to step down as captain and focused solely on his batting prowess for the next two seasons.

The legendary Master Blaster bid farewell to the IPL after securing the trophy under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in 2013. Sachin also retired from T20 cricket after participating in the Champions League final, where MI emerged victorious against the Rajasthan Royals.

Shortly after these remarkable achievements, Sachin announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of an era. His final game for India took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Following his retirement, Sachin assumed the role of MI's icon, starting from IPL 2014.

It is important to note that Sachin's role as the team's icon is a part-time commitment, and he does not travel for every game. For instance, he did not travel to the United Arab Emirates for IPL 2020. Interestingly, Sachin's son, Arjun Tendulkar, has been retained by MI for IPL 2024, showcasing the continuation of the Tendulkar legacy within the team.

READ| 'Intent and technique...': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan team after embarrassing loss against Australia in 1st Test

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, says national security adviser Jake Sullivan

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Man's attempt to kill cockroach ends in apartment explosion, here's what happened

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale blessed with a baby girl; Tabu, Sunil Grover, Raveena Tandon congratulate couple

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE