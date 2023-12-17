'Intent and technique...': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan team after embarrassing loss against Australia in 1st Test

Pakistan's batting order crumbled under pressure, with the middle-order collapsing for just 14 runs in less than five overs.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja expressed strong criticism of Pakistan's performance following their humiliating defeat by a margin of 360 runs against Australia in the first Test held in Perth on December 17.

In a daunting task, Australia set a target of 450 runs for Pakistan to chase and win the Test within two days. However, the Pakistani batting lineup crumbled under the immense pressure imposed by the exceptional Australian bowling attack. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins relentlessly targeted the visitors, who struggled to adapt to the challenging pitch conditions that offered unpredictable bounce and movement.

Saud Shakeel (24), Babar Azam (14), and Imam Ul Haq (10) were the only notable contributors in Pakistan's disappointing innings. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets each, while Nathan Lyon achieved a remarkable milestone of 500 wickets in Test matches, with figures of 2/14.

This marked the continuation of Pakistan's losing streak in Australia, which has now extended to 15 Tests without a win since their last victory in 1995-96. Pakistan's batting order crumbled under pressure, with the middle-order collapsing for just 14 runs in less than five overs.

The performance of the Shan Masood-led side was not only criticized by fans, but former players were also disappointed.

Taking to X, the former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment, stating that intent and technique were missing from Pakistan's resistance menu in Perth. He further added that being bundled out in 31 overs was highly disappointing.

"Intent and technique were both missing from Pak’s ‘resistance menu’. Blown away in just 31overs in the second knock was disappointing. Aussies were on another level" said Raja on X.

Intent and technique were both missing from Pak's 'resistance menu'.

Blown away in just 31overs in the second knock was disappointing. Aussies were on another level…

The second Test between both sides will start on December 26 at the MCG.

