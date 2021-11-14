Did Sourav Ganguly influence Rahul Dravid's appointment as India's coach? Former skipper comes up with hilarious reply

BCCI confirmed on November 3 that former India batsman Rahul Dravid will be Team India's new coach after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 starting with the New Zealand series at home starting November 17 in Jaipur. However, before the confirmation and even before Dravid had applied, several reports said that he is set to become the coach and application was just a formality.

And after following all the standard procedures, it was announced that Dravid will takeover from Ravi Shastri and has been appointed for a period of two years till the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

After the appointment many reckoned Sourav Ganguly had a part to play in Dravid's appointment. Did he influence the decision? The current BCCI president came up with a hilarious response to the same.

Speaking at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair, the former India skipper joked, "I got a call from him [Dravid's son] saying his father was being too strict with him and that he needed to be taken away. That's when I called Rahul (Dravid) and told him that it was time for him to join the national team."

Ganguly said that since he has played alongside Dravid a lot and having grown up together, it was an easy decision to make. "We grew up together, started around the same time, and spent most of the time playing together. So it was easy for some of us to make him feel welcome and wanted," he added.

Dravid, who has previously coached India Under-19 and India A sides was the head of the NCA since 2019. With him being appointed as the coach of the senior team, he was relieved from his NCA post and according to the news agency PTI, VVS Laxman is set to take that spot.