Did Rishabh Pant tell Hardik Pandya ‘darr lag raha hain' during India vs England World Cup clash?

From being a replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan to making his World Cup debut against England, Rishabh Pant was the talk of the town.

People were happy with his selection over Vijay Shankar as he tried to stop many boundaries during England's innings. The 21-year-old - who came in at the most-debated No. 4 spot - also scored 32 from 29 deliveries while India were chasing 337 runs target.

However, not many, but people did hear the wicketkeeper-batsman talk to Hardik Pandya. Pant in the 38th over said "darr lag raha hai" to Pandya which comment was caught on the stump mic.

Did I just hear rishabh pant say “darr lag raha hai” to Pandya #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/chfnqFSf65 — simran jain (@simranjainn) June 30, 2019

Rishabh Pant says to Hardik Pandya, "Darr lag raha hai." Courtesy: stump mic. #CWC19 — Raviteja Bhavirisetty (@witty_ravi) June 30, 2019

Watch and hear:

Pant's batting entry also grabbed everyone attention as he was trying to take a run for every shot he hit. In the first three balls he faces, Pant almost missed getting run-out thrice.

The memes that followed were hilarious.

#INDvENG *ball bounces outside the pitch Rishabh Pant : pic.twitter.com/OiP3hCTjqM — Ajwad Shaikh (@AjwadShaikh3) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG Rishabh Pant 1st Ball : Saved from Run out 2nd Ball : Saved from LBW 3rd Ball : Saved from Run out Rohit sharma to Rishabh Pant : pic.twitter.com/manlE9XR9M — Mohit (@JIILCK85) June 30, 2019

India will next face Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday, July 2.