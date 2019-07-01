Trending#

Did Rishabh Pant tell Hardik Pandya ‘darr lag raha hain' during India vs England World Cup clash?

Rishabh Pant scored 32 from 29 deliveries while India were chasing 337 runs target.


Rishabh Pant

, AFP

Written By

Updated: Jul 1, 2019, 09:50 AM IST

From being a replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan to making his World Cup debut against England, Rishabh Pant was the talk of the town.

People were happy with his selection over Vijay Shankar as he tried to stop many boundaries during England's innings. The 21-year-old - who came in at the most-debated No. 4 spot - also scored 32 from 29 deliveries while India were chasing 337 runs target.

However, not many, but people did hear the wicketkeeper-batsman talk to Hardik Pandya. Pant in the 38th over said "darr lag raha hai" to Pandya which comment was caught on the stump mic.

Watch and hear:

Pant's batting entry also grabbed everyone attention as he was trying to take a run for every shot he hit. In the first three balls he faces, Pant almost missed getting run-out thrice.

The memes that followed were hilarious.

India will next face Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday, July 2. 

