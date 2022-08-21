Dhanashree Verma gives 'real life updates' amid separation rumours, Yuzvendra Chahal calls her 'my woman'

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Just days after Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma came out to clarify that the rumours of their separation are not true, the latter has taken to Instagram to share a long post, revealing she has torn her ACL ligament.

In her long post with her photos, Dhanashree spoke about the "baseless rumours" about her life and went on to say that the "random news" about the relationship between Chahal and her was "hateful and hurtful".

Dhanashree also added that she would be undergoing another surgery and was trying really hard to wrap her head around the shocking news.

"Needed all that sleep to recover. It's funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends," Dhanashree wrote on Instagram.

"As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life. I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately," she added.

"This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining, to say the least," Dhanashree stated.

She also wrote: "I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life."

Have a look:

On Dhanashee's post, Chahal also left a comment, saying: "My woman."

Talking about the couple, earlier this week the two had asked fans to not believe rumours about their married life. The buzz about his alleged "divorce" with wife Dhanashree Verma had begun after she had removed the Chahal surname from her Instagram account.