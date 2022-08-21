Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Dhanashree Verma gives 'real life updates' amid separation rumours, Yuzvendra Chahal calls her 'my woman'

Dhanashree spoke about the "baseless rumours" about her life and said that the "random news" was "hateful and hurtful".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Dhanashree Verma gives 'real life updates' amid separation rumours, Yuzvendra Chahal calls her 'my woman'
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Just days after Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma came out to clarify that the rumours of their separation are not true, the latter has taken to Instagram to share a long post, revealing she has torn her ACL ligament. 

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal issues clarification on his relationship with his wife Dhanashree Verma, check out what he has to say

In her long post with her photos, Dhanashree spoke about the "baseless rumours" about her life and went on to say that the "random news" about the relationship between Chahal and her was "hateful and hurtful".

Dhanashree also added that she would be undergoing another surgery and was trying really hard to wrap her head around the shocking news. 

"Needed all that sleep to recover. It's funny though, I opened my eyes feeling so confident & strong today. Something I was seeking since the past 14 days. I had completely lost confidence due to my knee injury that happened while dancing (my last reel) & I landed up tearing my ACL ligament. I have been resting at home & the only movement I have had is from my bed to my couch (along with physiotherapy & rehab every day). But what has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends," Dhanashree wrote on Instagram.

"As recommended by the doctors, I will be undergoing my surgery if I wish to dance again in life. I was trying really hard to wrap my head around this shocking news of not being able to do the basic things in life adequately," she added.

"This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining, to say the least," Dhanashree stated.

She also wrote: "I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. Infact, this has lifted my confidence more and made me feel even more fearless. I am now certain I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life."

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 (@dhanashree9)

On Dhanashee's post, Chahal also left a comment, saying: "My woman."

Talking about the couple, earlier this week the two had asked fans to not believe rumours about their married life. The buzz about his alleged "divorce" with wife Dhanashree Verma had begun after she had removed the Chahal surname from her Instagram account.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.