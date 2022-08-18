Search icon
Yuzvendra Chahal issues clarification on his relationship with his wife Dhanashree Verma, check out what he has to say

Earlier, Dhanashree Verma dropped the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram account whereas Yuzvendra Chahal posted a cryptic post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma has been winning hearts with their social media PDAs and cosy dates. However, over the last few days, rumours were rife that the couple is parting ways. 

It all started when Yuzvendra had penned a cryptic note on his Instagram handle. After which, Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her surname on Instagram. 

Now, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has issued a statement on his Instagram regarding the rumors which stated that everything is not well between him and his wife Dhanashree Verma. Check out his Instagram post.

He called out the separation news a rumour. The cricketer also requested his fans not to believe in rumours relating to his relationship with Dhanashree and asked people to stop spreading the rumours. His note can be read as:

"A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly. Put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."

The 32-year-old is part of India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. The 32-year-old will has come a long way after being omitted from the T20 World Cup squad to transforming himself into an essential cog of the Men in Blue in limited overs format.

He has almost cemented his place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after an impressive IPL season with Rajasthan Royals followed by impressive performances in Indian colours. He was the Purple Cap winner IPL 2022 after claiming 27 wickets in 17 matches for his new franchise.

