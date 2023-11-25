Days after India lost World Cup final, Muralitharan makes big statement about Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was in incredible form throughout the World Cup despite losing in the finals. Scoring at an incredible strike rate of 125, Rohit Sharma amassed 597 runs in 11 matches.

Days after India lost the World Cup final against Australia, Sri Lanka's legendary bowler Muttiah Muralitharan has made a big statement about the future of Rohit Sharma. Muttiah Muralitharan said that Rohit Sharma can play another ODI World Cup but only if he works on his fitness like his teammate Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma led team India to the World Cup final this year but they lost to Australia in a nail-biting match. Rohit Sharma is currently 36 years old and is unlikely to play in the next World Cup.

Muralitharan pointed out Rohit Sharma's performance and said he can play another one if he works hard on his fitness.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Muttiah Muralitharan said, "You look at his ODI World Cup performance. The starts he gave, the kind of strike rates he batted at. He never failed in the tournament. And he’s only 36, that’s young. He can play another World Cup if he pushes his fitness like Virat."

Meanwhile, he also backed Rohit to play the T20I format and said his strikes in the ODI WC were good for T20 and he desires to play the next T20 World Cup in 2024 than he definitely can.

“Why are people taking such harsh calls that it is the right time to go and bring youngsters? Until they are fit and performing, let them play," he said.

Muttiah Muralitharan further added, "Rohit batted with a strike rate of 130 in ODIs, which is not bad for T20. He’s an experienced player. You just have to work harder on your fitness after 35. If the desire is there, he’ll play. I think he’ll definitely play another World Cup. It’s on his mind."

