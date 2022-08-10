Search icon
David Warner showers praise on Indian badminton star PV Sindhu for clinching Gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

PV Sindhu clinched India’s first gold medal in badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning bronze and silver in the previous editions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

David Warner on PV Sindhu

On Tuesday (August 9), Warner shared a post praising another of Hyderabad’s favorite sportsperson – PV Sindhu. The top Indian shuttler won her first Commonwealth Games gold medal on Monday, winning the singles title after defeating Michelle Li of Canada in the final.

 Notably, Sindhu had won a silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games in singles and also won the silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018. After her win, Australia batter David Warner took to social media and congratulated Sindhu on winning her first CWG gold medal.

"Well done @pvsindhu1 amazing achievement, complete," Warner captioned a post on Twitter.

Indian Badminton players PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Chirag Shetty, following their scintillating performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, were welcomed by supporters and family members with bouquets at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday (August 10) after they returned from Birmingham. 

"I've been waiting for this (gold) for a long time now. Of course, I'm super happy. "I've finally done it. From day one it was important to keep my tempo high and be confident that I can do it," an elated Sindhu said after claiming the top honor.

"We've waited four years now and we're finally here. The Commonwealth Games was really good for me, it was a good tournament."

Contrary to the final scoreline, Sindhu said overcoming Li was not an easy task.

"It was very important to be very focused and in the rhythm. We know each other's game. There are no easy points so even though I was leading I made sure I was very focused."

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
