Suryakumar Yadav retains 2nd spot, Virat Kohli moves to 32nd spot in ICC's latest T20I rankings

Virat Kohli

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav missed the chance to topple Babar Azam from the top spot in the men's ICC T20I rankings after being rested for the final T20I match against West Indies. India cruised to a 4-1 series triumph in the recently-completed T20I series against the West Indies.

Suryakumar Yadav was the leading run-scorer during the series with 135 runs, but the decision to rest him for the final match meant he missed out on the chance to overtake Babar at the top of the batting chart. Besides Suryakumar Yadav, other Indian players Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant also gained places in the ICC T20I rankings.

Virat Kohli, who recently skipped the West Indies series, lost one place in the ICC T20I rankings. The former skipper has currently fallen down to the 32nd spot in the rankings.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma continues to be in 16th place, while Ishan Kishan who was dropped from the Asia Cup squad, loses one spot and is now placed 15th. KL Rahul who is returning from injury has also lost two places and currently occupies the 25th spot in the rankings.

Currently, Babar (818 points) holds a lead of 13 points over Suryakumar Yadav who has 803 points. Both the batters will be next seen in action against each other in the upcoming India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai later this month.

Shreyas Iyer, who did not make it for the Asia Cup team, hit an impressive half-century during the fifth and final match of the series in Florida courtesy of which he jumped six places to 19th overall on the batter rankings. Rishabh Pant who finished the series with 115 runs, jumped seven places to 59th.