Watch: MS Dhoni's heart-warming gesture at the Ranchi airport that is winning hearts all over

MS Dhoni at Ranchi Airport

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket. Even people who are completely ignorant about the world of cricket would still recognize Dhoni’s name.

READ: Watch: Gold medal winner Lakshya Sen receives warm welcome upon arrival at the Bengaluru airport

The reason for this is very simple- not only is the cricketer considered one of the most successful Indian team captains, having won three ICC World Cups, but he is also constantly in the news for his humble and down-to-earth personality. His kind gestures keep bowling his fans over and the recent incident at Ranchi airport is just an addition to an already long list.

Dhoni, on Sunday, was spotted at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi before leaving for Chennai. At the airport, the Chennai Super Kings captain was seen interacting with fans and airport staff. Dhoni also greeted the airport officials with handshakes. A video of the same has now gone viral on Twitter.

His humble behavior did not go unnoticed by the Thala fans. Since being uploaded, the clip has received more than 8,000 views on Twitter and as many as 1,800 users have liked it. Though there is no note-worthy reaction in the comment section, the fans have shared the clip on different social media platforms.

READ: Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to Watch documentary film based on Ben Stokes

Dhoni will attend the closing ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Tuesday as the chief guest. His association with Chennai goes back to 2008 when he became captain of the franchise. He has guided CSK to four IPL trophies.