Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to Watch documentary film based on Ben Stokes

Amazon Prime Video is set to release the documentary of England's test captain named Ben Stokes: Phoenix of the Ashes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

English test captain Ben Stokes’ career has been full of highs and lows, and to cricket fans’ delight, a documentary has been made on the same. Stokes took a break due to mental fitness last year, and he suffered a lot of injury setbacks as well. However, he is enjoying a brilliant spell as test captain.

Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes has been created with Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes (1917) who features on-screen to discuss the highs and lows of the cricket icon’s record-breaking career across a series of interviews. Produced by Whisper, the documentary tells the story of Ben’s journey, examining his World Cup triumph and heroics at the Headingley crease, as well as the lows which came at a huge personal cost and saw him take time away from the game.

The film is being made by production company Whisper, and it is being said Ben Stokes and the team have been working continuously for the last 18 months on the same. 

When and Where to watch Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes documentary?

How to watch the OTT streaming of Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes in India?

Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes' OTT streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app.

