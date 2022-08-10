Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to Watch documentary film based on Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes

English test captain Ben Stokes’ career has been full of highs and lows, and to cricket fans’ delight, a documentary has been made on the same. Stokes took a break due to mental fitness last year, and he suffered a lot of injury setbacks as well. However, he is enjoying a brilliant spell as test captain.

READ: Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2022: India's Bhavani Devi wins gold in women's sabre individual category

Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes has been created with Academy Award-winning director Sam Mendes (1917) who features on-screen to discuss the highs and lows of the cricket icon’s record-breaking career across a series of interviews. Produced by Whisper, the documentary tells the story of Ben’s journey, examining his World Cup triumph and heroics at the Headingley crease, as well as the lows which came at a huge personal cost and saw him take time away from the game.

The film is being made by production company Whisper, and it is being said Ben Stokes and the team have been working continuously for the last 18 months on the same.

When and Where to watch Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes documentary?

READ: Is Trent Boult all set to announce his retirement? NZC agrees to release bowler from the central contract

How to watch the OTT streaming of Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes in India?

Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes' OTT streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime app.