Watch: Gold medal winner Lakshya Sen receives warm welcome upon arrival at the Bengaluru airport

Lakshya Sen

After Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen`s successful Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign which saw him capture two medals, the rising Indian badminton star received a warm welcome from fans at the airport.

READ: Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to Watch a documentary film based on Ben Stokes

Sen received an overwhelming welcome from his loved ones and fans at the airport. The sounds of cheers and dhols were ringing through the airport. The shuttler wasted no time and shook a leg with his fans and loved wins in celebration of his successful first major competition.

He also got some pictures clicked with his fans. Sen expressed happiness about the welcome he received at the airport to ANI.

"There was a lot of pressure this time because of the past results as well. I knew that it was not going to be easy. But I had the belief that I could go all the way from the beginning. So, I made it. I am used to these types of welcomes now. Would like to thank everyone who came," he added.

READ: Diamond League Monaco 2022: Where and when to watch Murali Sreeshankar in action in India and all you need to know

The Indian contingent had a great outing in Badminton, in which it won six medals in total, consisting of three golds, one silver and two bronze medals.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won the gold medal in the men`s and women`s singles categories, and Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy won gold in the men`s doubles category. Indian mixed badminton team won a silver medal. Kidambi Srikanth and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand won bronze medals in men`s singles and women`s doubles categories.