CSK vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022

Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday.

After having a forgettable season so far after managing to only win 3 out of their 10 matches, CSK is currently placed ninth in the table. The side had lost the previous match and needed to put up an improved performance.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant have kept their hopes alive. They won against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game and are currently sitting fifth in the points table. A win here will put them in a comfortable position.

Dream11 Prediction – CSK vs DC – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Rishabh Pant, David Warner (C), Rovman Powell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway (VC), Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat.